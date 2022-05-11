Advertisement

Union to vote for strike against Arconic

Arconic's Massena operations
Arconic's Massena operations(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Union members are meeting Thursday for a vote to authorize strike action against Arconic.

The union is in talks with for a new contract that will set wages and benefits for workers in Massena and three other locations.

The current contract expires Sunday.

The Massena union representative says if union members do vote for a strike, that does not mean they will go on strike.

In a statement to the Quad-City Times, Arconic said it’s aware of the vote and called it a normal step in the bargaining process.

The vote is Thursday between 6 and 8 a.m.

