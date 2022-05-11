Vegetation in circulation at Depauville library

Emily Griffin heads to the Depauville Free Library to tell us about a project that’s helping the environment and fighting food insecurity.

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s vegetation in circulation at the Depauville Free Library.

For those looking to digest literature -- or just digest -- the seed library is a project in bloom.

“What’s a seed library you ask? Well, we provide organic and heirloom seeds to anyone in the greater community that would like to plant seeds,” Depauville Free Library director Kate Wehrle said. “The only thing we ask is that after you harvest, bring back the seeds.”

What’s your genre? Carrots and chamomile? Peas or peppers? The seed library is ever-expanding.

“This is an example of returned tomato seeds,” Wehrle said. “These were originally from here, they went out and got planted, and now they’re back as tomato seeds.”

The library does a couple of things. For one, it maintains the integrity of organic seeds. It also beautifies the area and gives people a free hobby. Plus, it tackles food insecurity.

“The easiest way for you to fix your financial issues with food -- grow your own garden,” Wehrle said. “We’ll help.”

The project has some help from the Cape Vincent Correctional Facility. Inmates there are growing hundreds of plants for the seed library to use.

“We will be having a plant swap,” Wehrle said, “and one of the things well be doing with that, especially for new gardeners, is putting kits together, garden starting kits.

From shelf to shovel, the library hopes to enrich the north country one seed at a time.

“Gardening is addictive,” Wehrle said. “What you need to do is just come over get some seeds and give it a try.”

They have just about everything. And if you live kind of far from Depauville, the seed library is looking to expand to the North Country Library System.

