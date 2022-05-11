Advertisement

Watertown City Hall briefly deals with paper shortage

Paper
Paper(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The global supply chain problems are directly affecting offices in the north country.

Watertown city officials say paper is something they’ve had trouble with.

They had to order a thicker stock of paper because the usual printer paper they use had been hard to get.

The city manager says the thicker option is more expensive. While the sheet count used didn’t change much, the difference was still notable.

“There’s a shortage of paper, maybe attributed to paper pulp is what I’m hearing. So as far as having to go through the heavyweight paper, that lasted about two to three weeks,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

He said the city went back to its regular supply of thin paper a couple of days ago.

