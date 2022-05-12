Another candidate running for St. Lawrence County Legislature’s 13th district

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - A third-party candidate is announcing her bid for St. Lawrence County Legislature.

Lynne Durant is running for the District 13 seat currently held by Tony Arquiett, who is not running for re-election.

Durant says she’s a lifelong resident of the district and is familiar with the character and interests of the community.

She’s a Democrat running on the “Our Community” line. She’ll have to get enough signatures on her petitions by May 31.

She’ll face John Gennett who is running on the Republican line.

District 13 covers the towns of Brasher, Lawrence, and parts of Massena.

