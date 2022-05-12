Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Jameson Road, Canton died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Maplewood Campus in Canton.

A memorial service will be held at the Old DeKalb Methodist Church at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 with Rev. Martha Helmer officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Canton.

Betty’s care and arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.