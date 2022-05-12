Bill looks to make Albany pay for second primary election

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - This year, New York counties will have to run two primary elections - one in June and another in August.

Now some state lawmakers want Albany to pick up the extra expense.

This week a judge approved an August 23 primary for New York candidates for Congress and state Senate.

That came after a court ruled the new districts drawn up by Albany Democrats were unconstitutional.

Now there’s a bill in the state Senate and Assembly called the New York State Gerrymander Failure Assistance Act.

North country Assemblyman Mark Walczyk (R. - 116th District) is a sponsor.

“They made maps that were unconstitutional and I think they were surprised that the Court of Appeals actually threw those maps out. Now we have a two-primary situation that is going to be tremendously costly, and not only that, but Albany has shifted that cost right onto our local counties. If Albany made the mess, Albany should pay for it,” he said.

Walczyk said the title of the bill is meant to make a point, but he’s also hoping there will be bipartisan support.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.