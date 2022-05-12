Burial service for Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Canton
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Chapel Street, Canton, passed peacefully on March 23, 2022,at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston MA with family by her side.
Spring Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM.
Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.