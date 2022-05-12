Advertisement

Burial service for Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Chapel Street, Canton, passed peacefully on March 23, 2022,at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston MA with family by her side.

Spring Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Primary Elections
Bill looks to make Albany pay for second primary election
Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena
Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena
Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge
Candles
Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Carthage
Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood
Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood

Obituaries

Candles
Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Canton
Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg
Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg
Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY
Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY
Baby, parents, formula
NYS announces resources for those affected by infant formula shortage
File photo of Mount Carmel Feast
Mount Carmel Feast returns this summer after 2-year absence