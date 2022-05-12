Burial service for Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Chapel Street, Canton, passed peacefully on March 23, 2022,at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston MA with family by her side.

Spring Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton is handling arrangements.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.