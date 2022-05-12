Dawn Cole named to lead United Way of NNY

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The current director of the Watertown Urban Mission is stepping into a new role: president and CEO of the United Way of Northern New York.

Dawn Cole is replacing Jamie Cox, who stepped down in March. She assumes her new role on June 27.

Her appointment was announced Thursday by the United Way’s board of directors.

“The UWNNY Board of Directors put priority into identifying a person who can lead the team to success in meeting their mission of aiding those in the community and enhancing life for the entire North Country,” board chair Kristen Aucter said.

“Leading Urban Mission has been a true privilege, one that has prepared me to better understand the needs in the community and the important role of the United Way in addressing those needs,” Cole said. “I am excited about this opportunity to work with United Way stakeholders and partner agencies to continue to provide support to programming that impacts the quality of life for North Country residents.”

As Urban Mission director, Cole is credited with building community partnerships, strengthening the organization’s financial position, and introducing new programming to match community needs.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.