Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Frary Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Ethan passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home.

Ethan is survived by his loving parents; Douglas and Vickie Kiah of Ogdensburg, NY; siblings, Heather Kiah and Jacob Kiah, both of Ogdensburg, NY; paternal grandmother, Marlene Kiah of Ogdensburg, NY; maternal grandmother, Donna Bromley of Ogdensburg; ; a half-brother, Douglas Showers and his wife, Kimberly, and their son, Remington Showers; Godmother Joella Wyatt of Ogdensburg; aunts and uncles, Matthew Bromley, of Rossie, NY, Dixie L. Bertrand and her husband, Bruce, of Ogdensburg, NY, Richard D. Kiah and his wife, Katie, of Red Mills, Danny J. Kiah and his wife, Arlene, of Ogdensburg, NY, Darlene J. O’Marah and her husband, Leslie, of Ogdensburg, Carrie M. Conant and her husband, Jimmy, of Ogdensburg and Marianne J. Ashlaw of Ogdensburg and many cousins. Ethan is predeceased by paternal grandfather, Norman M. “Babe” Kiah and maternal grandfather, Alfred J. Bromley.

Ethan was born on September 9, 2002, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Douglas Norman. and Victoria Ann (Bromley) Kiah. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 2021. Ethan was a DOT Certified Welder and most recently worked at Mapleview Farms, in Waddington, NY. Ethan enjoyed hunting and fishing with his brother and hanging out with his friends. He also enjoyed playing varsity and JV football at Ogdensburg Free Academy.

Donations may be made in Ethan’s memory to his memorial fund at St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union, 333 State St Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

