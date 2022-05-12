Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A former SUNY Potsdam student has been arraigned on a first-degree rape charge.

Officials say 18-year-old Jared Hussey of Rome, New York, appeared in St. Lawrence County Court Thursday.

He was released under probation supervision.

Hussey is accused of having sex with someone who was incapable of consenting because they were physically helpless.

The alleged rape occurred on December 4 on the SUNY Potsdam campus.

According to county District Attorney Gary Pasqua, Hussey was arrested on December 8 by campus police.

The college confirmed Hussey was enrolled as a student when the alleged rape occurred and lived on campus. He is no longer enrolled at SUNY Potsdam.

Hussey’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.