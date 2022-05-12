Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY(WWNY)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM PM at Frary Funeral Home, Harrisville. Words of remembrance from family and friends will be from 3:30 PM to 4:00 PM following the Calling Hours. Arrangements are under the care and supervision of Frary Funeral Home.

Gertrude is survived by her children, Charles E. Cole and his wife, Hellen, of Harrisville, NY, Christopher L. Cole and his wife, Jeni, of Trenton, NC, Tracy D. Cole and his wife, Pamela, of Rosendale, NY, Scott A. Cole of Ogdensburg, NY, and Clifford J. Mele of Harrisville, NY, and Clifford Cole of Harrisville, NY; grandchildren, Tracey Cole of Rosendale, NY, Morgan Cole of Rosendale, NY, Craig A. Stage of Middletown, NY, Destiny O. Law of Richville, NY, Courtney R. Cole of Theresa, NY, Autumn Lee- Sky Ravizee of Fayetteville, NY, Dakota W. D. Cole of Harrisville, NY, Andrew A. Cole of Ashville, NC, and Marissa E. Cole of Kerry. NC; great grandchildren, Steven Wilson, James Wilson, Gabby Wilson, cole C. Law, Skyler O. Law, Nova Lee-Sky Ravizee, Nathan Mele, Thomas Intooricia, Juliano Intooricia, Nicholas Ross, Kingsley Lindley, and Kyla Spencer; a brother, Clifford B. Deamer JR. and his wife, Sadie, of Harrisville, NY. Gertrude is predeceased by a son, Gregg Anthony Cole; two grandchildren, Hollie Marie Muckleroy and Cheyenne Autumn Cole.

Gertrude was born on July 13, 1941, in Harrisville, NY to the late John E. Weaver and Virginia (Luther) Deamer. Gertrude acquired her associates degree from Jefferson Community College. She worked as a secretary for Suny College at Fort Drum until her retirement.

Gertrude enjoyed dog walks, camping with her trailer, family, friends, and cookouts.

Donations in lieu of flowers will be used by the family for funeral expenses of Gertrude Mele.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

