Highlights & scores: NAC softball & golf

(WWNY) - Softball and golf were among the games people played on Wednesday.

Beginning on the diamond, St. Lawrence Central entertained Canton in Northern Athletic Conference softball.

The Larries’ Kayle McCarthy gets aboard on an infield error. The Larries lead 1-0.

Canton’s Ava Hoy singled to center to lead off the fourth inning.

Olivia Sero drives the ball into left-center field, plating Abby Woodruff and Maddie Mitchell. It’s 2-1 Bears.

In a game that went 10 innings, Canton remained unbeaten at 12-0 overall, outlasting St. Lawrence Central 7-5.

Norwood-Norfolk and Potsdam met in NAC boys’ golf.

Potsdam’s Tyler Barkman will birdie his first hole and finish with a low of 37.

Teammate Cooper Grant carded a 44.

The Flyers’ Ace Jenkins from the fairway. He posted 58.

Jace Dutch from the edge of the green. He led the Flyers with a 40.

Rylee LaPlante from the edge of the green. He totaled 53.

Seventh grader Ian VanWagner tied Berkman for the low at 37.

Potsdam’s Christos Theodore was next at 38.

Jayden Irish sets up for the short putt. He recorded a 55.

Potsdam’s Brandon Johnson putts in for a 72.

Kyle Rutley finished with a 60, while Daniel Crosbie carded a 67.

Potsdam beat Norwood-Norfolk 216 to 273.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

South Jefferson 12, Watertown 0

Lyme 18, South Lewis 5

Lowville 9, Beaver River 4

Carthage 16, General Brown 0

Belleville Henderson 20, Copenhagen 3

Alexandria 12, Sandy Creek 11

Norwood-Norfolk 12, St. Regis Falls 3

Norwood-Norfolk 13, St. Regis Falls 2

Madrid-Waddington 21, Brushton-Moira 3

Chateaugay 24, St. Lawrence Central 4

Canton 9, Potsdam 1

Heuvelton 17, Morristown 0

High school softball

Carthage 5, Indian River 3

South Jefferson 16, Watertown 4

Alexandria 10, Lyme 5

LaFargeville 15, Copenhagen 7

Sackets Harbor 8, Belleville Henderson 7

South Lewis 9, General Brown 2

Norwood-Norfolk 18, St. Regis Falls 3

Norwood-Norfolk 19, St. Regis Falls 2

Brushton-Moira 7, Madrid-Waddington 6

Edwards-Knox 4, Hammond 3

Malone 8, Gouverneur 6

Heuvelton 13, Morristown 9

Canton 7, St. Lawrence Central 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

St. Lawrence Central 15, Northwood 8

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 16, Watertown 3

Potsdam 11, Saranac-Lake Placid 10

Carthage 11, General Brown 7

Central Square 19, Immaculate Heart 9

High school golf

Potsdam 216, Norwood-Norfolk 273

Gouverneur 224, Colton-Pierrepont 303

Madrid-Waddington 238, Tupper Lake 252

Canton 219, Massena 227

Malone 224, Salmon River 230

