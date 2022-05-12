JCC golfers hope to make statement at regionals
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College golf squad is heading to regionals this weekend, hoping to qualify for the national tournament in June.
Coach Joe Vaadi is putting together a successful program...
The Cannoneers have had a very good season so far, placing among the elite teams in region 3.
The Cannoneers will need a strong showing at the regionals this weekend in Jamestown.
A new look for Jefferson golf this year is the beginning of a women’s team.
The first year for women’s golf has been deemed a success.
The Cannoneers are looking to make a statement at regionals this weekend.
