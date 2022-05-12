Jefferson County Garden Club to hold plant sale
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Garden Club has a plant sale coming up.
Club President Dick Brouse said the sale will feature perennials from members’ gardens.
The sale is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 28 at the Stone Presbyterian Church in Watertown.
You can learn more about the club on its Facebook page.
