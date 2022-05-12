Advertisement

Former Food Network personality found guilty of killing foster daughter, sentenced to life in prison

After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was...
After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury.(Source: Gray News)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina/Gray News) - After four days, a former Food Network contestant accused of killing her foster daughter was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

Ariel Robinson was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria “Tori” Rose Smith, according to WHNS.

Robinson was accused of severely beating the child at their home in Simpsonville, South Carolina, on Jan. 14, 2021.

She died from internal bleeding reportedly caused by the beating.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Samarco
Ogdensburg man charged in death of baby daughter
Lewis County
3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Watertown High School
WHS student knocked out during fight, airlifted to Syracuse hospital
Brian Jacobs
Massena man allegedly stole $34K of rings from jewelry store

Latest News

Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, leads Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, and...
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness
Logan Gray, 12, wearing outfit she says was in violation of school's dress code policy.
Middle School student told to change clothes to return to class
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal...
Senate confirms Powell for 2nd term as Fed fights inflation
File photo of Mount Carmel Feast
Mount Carmel Feast returns this summer after 2-year absence