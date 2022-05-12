Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood (WWNY)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Matthew D. Compeau, 34, passed away Monday, May 9th in the town of Alexandria.

He was born May 9, 1988 in Watertown, NY, son of William and Betty Aylesworth Compeau. He graduated from Alexandria Central School and went on to receive a level 4 degree from BOCES in electrical engineering.

Matt worked as a landscaper for Thousand Islands Landscaping Company, Wellesley Island.

He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed playing fantasy football, travelling, and being on the water.

Besides his mother Betty, he is survived by a brother William Compeau, Jr and his wife Ashley, Adams, NY and a sister Kathryn Jimenez and her husband Andrew Erbe, Alexandria Bay, NY, as well as nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, William Compeau, Sr., in 2017.

Calling hours will be held Monday, May 16th, from 4-7pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2 Rock Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.