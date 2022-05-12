Advertisement

Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood
Matthew D. Compeau, 34, of Redwood(WWNY)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Matthew D. Compeau, 34, passed away Monday, May 9th in the town of Alexandria.

He was born May 9, 1988 in Watertown, NY, son of William and Betty Aylesworth Compeau. He graduated from Alexandria Central School and went on to receive a level 4 degree from BOCES in electrical engineering.

Matt worked as a landscaper for Thousand Islands Landscaping Company, Wellesley Island.

He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed playing fantasy football, travelling, and being on the water.

Besides his mother Betty, he is survived by a brother William Compeau, Jr and his wife Ashley, Adams, NY and a sister Kathryn Jimenez and her husband Andrew Erbe, Alexandria Bay, NY, as well as nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, William Compeau, Sr., in 2017.

Calling hours will be held Monday, May 16th, from 4-7pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay.

Memorial services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 2 Rock Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Primary Elections
Bill looks to make Albany pay for second primary election
Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena
Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena
Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge
Candles
Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Carthage

Obituaries

Candles
Burial service for Barbara Ann Cotter Weiss, 78, of Canton
Candles
Betty J. Cole Evans, 98, of Canton
Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg
Ethan Andrew Kiah, age 19, of Ogdensburg
Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY
Gertrude A. “Trudy” Mele, age 80, of Harrisville, NY
Baby, parents, formula
NYS announces resources for those affected by infant formula shortage
File photo of Mount Carmel Feast
Mount Carmel Feast returns this summer after 2-year absence