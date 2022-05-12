Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of Massena (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Michael F. Gollinger, age 43, of State Highway 131, passed away Monday evening, May 9, 2022, at Massena Hospital. His smile and sense of humor touched so many people - as a father, son, brother, family, friend, teammate - he will be greatly missed.

Friends and family are welcome to meet at Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews in Massena on Saturday May 14, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. In true Mike fashion, family and friends will meet at Open Net afterwards to have a drink in Mike’s memory.

Mike was born to Francis (Mike) Gollinger and Susan (Brown) Gordon in Massena, NY on June 14, 1978. He graduated from Massena Central in 1996.

Mike was a Maintenance Electrician in the Power Systems group of Alcoa. He began his career with Alcoa 20 years ago at the Reynolds plant. Mike was an amazing golfer, bowler, softball player and loved riding his motorcycle and spending time by the river with his kiddos and his dog, Grimm.

He is survived by his two children Lanie and Jace Gollinger, their mother Joanne Havington, his partner Teena Susice, his father Francis (Mike) Gollinger, his sisters and their families; Heidi Gollinger and Peter Granow and niece Maison Gollinger Fetterly of Charlotte, NC, and Patti and Shaun Laraby, niece Madelyn, his grandmothers Shirley (Patenaude) Brown and May (Flint) Gollinger.

Mike was predeceased by his mother, Susan Gordon, his twin sister, Melissa Gollinger, grandparents Robert Brown and Francis (Pat) Gollinger, and several great-grandparents including Romeo and Ada (Frego) Patenaude, Fred and Mable (Brothers) Brown, the Flints and the Gollingers.

The family sends a heartfelt thank you to the first responders at Alcoa/Arconic, Massena Rescue, Massena Fire and Troop B of the State Police for everything they did and ask that memorial contributions be made to any of these great local causes in Mike’s memory.

Family and friends are welcome to share online condolences, photos and memories of Mike by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

