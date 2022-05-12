Advertisement

More sun with highs in the 80s

We'll have temps in the 80s for a couple of days.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - It’s going to feel like summer for the next couple of days.

We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the 80s both today and tomorrow.

It will warm up quickly today. We should see temperatures well into the 70s by late morning.

Because it’s extra dry and warm, any wildfires would spread quickly, so it’s best to avoid any outside burning.

And the air might be warm, but the water is still cold, so swimming isn’t recommended.

Weather becomes a little unsettled for the weekend.

It will be partly sunny both days. There’s a small chance of rain late in the afternoon on Saturday and a better chance of late rain on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and in the md-70s on Sunday.

It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain on Monday. Highs will be around 70.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

