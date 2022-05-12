Mount Carmel Feast returns this summer after 2-year absence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a three-year wait, the Mount Carmel Feast is returning to Watertown next month.

For the last two years, it has been canceled because of COVID.

Now it’s back for the 104th year.

Whether it’s the food and music or the fun and games, you’ll always find a big crowd at the annual festival.

It started in 1916 with the primarily Italian families at St. Anthony’s Church and has grown into an event the whole city enjoys.

“It’s tough not to have it but we’re back. Come on, if you want to have a good time, bring your family. I’ll tell you, you won’t regret that you came to this. It’s a good time,” said Frank Gorri, Mount Carmel Society.

The feast begins Friday, June 24, and runs through Sunday.

They’ll have a religious procession through the sand flats in the evening and will cap off the event with what they’re calling a “giant” fireworks display that night.

