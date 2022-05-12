Potsdam man faces child pornography charge

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 39-year-old Potsdam man faces a child pornography charge.

Jerod Schaffer was arrested by members of the village police department and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said they executed a federal search warrant at Schaffer’s home at 79 1/2 Elm Street.

Potsdam police said they initiated a joint investigation with its federal partner after receiving information indicating Schaffer was involved in illicit sexual behavior involving a child.

Schaffer was charged with receiving child pornography and was being held at the St. Lawrence County Jail pending transfer to a federal facility.

