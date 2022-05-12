Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Thomas “Rick” Halko, 74, of Deer River Road, passed away Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Crouse Hosptial, Syracuse.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen. A luncheon at Copenhagen Fire Department will immediately follow the graveside service. All are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the fire hall on Wednesday morning. Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

Richard is survived by a son and daughter-n-law, Randy and Nancy Halko and three step-grandchildren; his siblings and spouses, Annie and Lee Edgbert of Baldwinsville, Rosie Halko of North Syracuse, Carl and Barbara Halko of Copenhagen, Linda Halko of North Syracuse, Bonnie and Carl Jacobs of Carthage, Julie and Mike Boulio of Black River; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Joyce Halko.

Richard was born on May 16, 1947, a son of the late Louis and Apoline Halko in Lowville. He attended Copenhagen Central School. Rick was a farmer, growing up on the family dairy farm and after his schooling he worked with his father on the farm. Once his father retired he became operator and manager of the family farm on the Deer River Road. He continued farming until a severe farming accident and was no longer able to work the dairy farm. Rick continued working with the land. He began growing sweet corn which he sold at his roadside produce stand, and sweet corn was his most popular produce. He took a serious interest in the varities of sweet corn he grew. This was noted by the distance people would travel from to purchase his sweet corn. Rick continued gardening as long as he could until his health declined. He also had a passion for producing maple syrup. This interest became evident when he was a teenager, tapping trees on the family farm and building his own sugar shed to boil sap into maple syrup. He continued producing maple syrup for over 60 years. Rick was a mechanic, welder, tinkerer, fixer and helper to any who needed help.

