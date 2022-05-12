Samarco allegedly left infant daughter in bathtub while he slept

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - According to court documents, Trevor Samarco caused the death of his baby daughter by leaving her unattended in a bathtub and falling asleep in another room.

On Wednesday, police charged the 34-year-old Ogdensburg man with second-degree manslaughter.

He’s being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.

City police said a 911 call came in at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday reporting that an infant was unconscious at 422 Belmont Courts.

Police said Samarco lived next door at 423 Belmont Courts.

The 11-month-old baby, identified as Amelia Samarco, was rushed to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Amelia would have had her first birthday on May 18.

A preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Monday for Trevor Samarco.

