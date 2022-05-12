Some oppose proposed Dollar General store in Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A proposed Dollar General in the village of Clayton has some residents speaking out in opposition.

“Very unhappy and almost scared because the street is so busy already with all the fire trucks, the ambulances, the school buses. And we welcome the presence of these activities on our street and we don’t want them interfered with,” said Shirley Carpenter, Graves Street resident.

Carpenter lives right across from the lot where the proposed Dollar General would be located.

She says she’s been living on Graves Street for over 60 years and her street is too narrow for more traffic. Plus, she now has her great-grandchildren to worry about.

“And we certainly are concerned for their safety as well as our own in trying to get in and out of our driveway even,” she said.

Carpenter is not the only resident that’s upset.

“My home is right next door and they would like to build 10 feet right off our property line. We really are opposing this,” said Anthony Augliano.

Some are concerned about how the store could create traffic jams for first responders.

“This road will definitely increase the potential for car accidents, or issues with responders getting out onto the main Route 12, right down the street here,” said Erika Nowak, community member.

Clayton officials say there will be a meeting on Monday night and they would rather not comment until then.

It’s a zoning board meeting where the project will be discussed and a public hearing will be held.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.