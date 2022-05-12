Stamp Out Hunger food drive is this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Watertown Urban Mission director Dawn Cole and USPS letter carrier Jeff Rutigliano talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Letter carriers will drop off special bags for people to donate food in.

They’re looking for healthy, nonperishable foods, such as low-sodium and low-sugar options

Food will be picked up Saturday, May 14 and distributed early next week to area food pantries, including the Urban Mission’s and the Community Action Planning Council’s.

