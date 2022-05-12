Advertisement

Stamp Out Hunger food drive is this weekend

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is this weekend.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s time for the U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Watertown Urban Mission director Dawn Cole and USPS letter carrier Jeff Rutigliano talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for their interview.

Letter carriers will drop off special bags for people to donate food in.

They’re looking for healthy, nonperishable foods, such as low-sodium and low-sugar options

Food will be picked up Saturday, May 14 and distributed early next week to area food pantries, including the Urban Mission’s and the Community Action Planning Council’s.

