State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery

TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A state trooper, who was hurt in a crash as she headed to work Thursday morning, had to undergo surgery at a Syracuse hospital.

It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Route 342 in the town of Pamelia near the southbound ramp of Interstate 81.

State police said Trooper Alicia Gorka was driving her personal vehicle on Route 342 when an oncoming pickup truck turned into her path to make a left onto the I-81 ramp.

Troopers said Gorka was on her way to work at the state police barracks on Route 37 when the collision occurred.

Gorka was initially taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown and was then transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse where she was undergoing surgery on both legs.

She was listed in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the pickup, 29-year-old Jermayne Warren of Evans Mills, was treated at the scene for a head laceration and released.

He was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

