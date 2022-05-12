Advertisement

On trial for murder, Swem hugs protesters outside courthouse

During a break in his murder trial, Christopher Swem came out to hug friends who are protesting his prosecution.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friends of Christopher Swem, who’s on trial for murder, gathered outside Jefferson County Court Thursday to protest his prosecution.

They say the district attorney has the wrong man. About a dozen people held up signs outside the courthouse.

“He’s definitely not the type of person to murder somebody. That’s not even in his character,” said Rajshem Richardson, a longtime friend. “He’s a very good guy, non-violent.

During a break in the trial, Swem came out to hug the friends.

Swem is accused of fatally stabbing Shawndell Anderson at a house party on Moulton Street in Watertown on August 19, 2017.

In 2018, Swem was convicted of murder and other crimes.

But in 2020, a state appeals court ruled the conviction should be tossed out, clearing the way for this new trial.

Attorneys presented their closing arguments Thursday morning and the case is expected to go to the jury in the afternoon.

