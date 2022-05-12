Trinity Concert Series - Robert Auler, Piano

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The New York Times commends Robert Auler’s playing for its “extraordinary rhythmic clarity and expression.” His playing has also been described as “beautiful” (Fanfare), “superb” (Ann Arbor News), “stunning” (LaPorte Herald-Argus), “first-rate” (Cincinnati News-Record), and “a knockout” (Syracuse Post-Standard). A pianist who has performed on six continents and collaborated with many celebrated composers, Auler is Professor of Piano at the State University of New York (Oswego). Robert will perform music of George Gershwin, Scott Joplin, and others.-

At Trinity Church, Sherman Street Watertown

