Alfred C. Ayles, 91, of Henderson

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred C. Ayles passed away Wednesday, May 11th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 91 years old.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 11:00 am in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Alfred was born on October 6, 1930, in Henderson, NY the son to the late Charles and Gladys Newton Ayles. He married Audrey Smith on October 13, 1951, in Adams Center. Audrey passed away October 7, 2018.

Alfred was a member of the Henderson United Methodist Church, Henderson Rescue Squad and Fired Department and the Evergreen Cemetery Association.

He is survived by his son, Barry Ayles and his companion, Debbie Reynolds, Adams; 2 daughters, Valerie Boynton and her fiancé James Westervelt, St. Petersburg Florida; Darcey and Ronald Fargo, Adams; grandchildren, Rachel Johnson, Travis Ayles, Brady Boynton, Andrew Fargo, David Fargo, Jennifer Wadsworth, several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many longtime friends and his loving dog Fang.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters, Audrey Montaque, Marjorie VanYoorhis and his grandsons Christopher Boynton and Jason Barry.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Henderson United Methodist Church, PO Box 84, Henderson, NY 13650 or the Henderson Rescue Squad, PO Box 3, Henderson, NY 13650.

Online condolence may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.