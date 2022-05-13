Advertisement

Alfred C. Ayles, 91, of Henderson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Alfred C. Ayles passed away Wednesday, May 11th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 91 years old.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 11:00 am in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Alfred was born on October 6, 1930, in Henderson, NY the son to the late Charles and Gladys Newton Ayles. He married Audrey Smith on October 13, 1951, in Adams Center. Audrey passed away October 7, 2018.

Alfred was a member of the Henderson United Methodist Church, Henderson Rescue Squad and Fired Department and the Evergreen Cemetery Association.

He is survived by his son, Barry Ayles and his companion, Debbie Reynolds, Adams; 2 daughters, Valerie Boynton and her fiancé James Westervelt, St. Petersburg Florida; Darcey and Ronald Fargo, Adams; grandchildren, Rachel Johnson, Travis Ayles, Brady Boynton, Andrew Fargo, David Fargo, Jennifer Wadsworth, several great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and many longtime friends and his loving dog Fang.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his sisters, Audrey Montaque, Marjorie VanYoorhis and his grandsons Christopher Boynton and Jason Barry.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Henderson United Methodist Church, PO Box 84, Henderson, NY 13650 or the Henderson Rescue Squad, PO Box 3, Henderson, NY 13650.

Online condolence may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

"I Voted" stickers
School budget votes Tuesday; what to expect
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical...
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, of Harrisville
North country sees record-high temperatures
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home.
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon

Obituaries

Anyone walking through the quad at JCC on Friday could take a break and spend some time with...
JCC students take advantage of pet therapy on campus
Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, formerly of the Gardnerville Road, died peacefully at the Carthage...
Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, of Evans Mills
Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 12, 2022 at her home...
Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown
Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away, Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022 at...
Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Philadelphia
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, NY passed away May 12, 2022,...
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans, of Watertown
Diane Rutherford and Mel Busler in the late 1980s and today.
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo