Athlete of the Week: Alayna Bush

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a softball player from South Jefferson who’s closing out an outstanding high school career. Her accomplishments on the diamond earning her this week’s title.

Alayna Bush receives this week’s honor. Wednesday night against Watertown, she had 4 hits including 2 home runs and 6 RBI’s. This season she is batting >457 with 30 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. She’s been a league all-star a number of times along with a Section Class B All-Star.

In the classroom, she’s a member of the National Honor Society with a 97.28 grade point average.

Alayna’s headed to Le Moyne to study biology and play softball. An outstanding student athlete.

Alayna is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 13, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

