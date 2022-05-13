Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Alayna Bush

By Mel Busler
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a softball player from South Jefferson who’s closing out an outstanding high school career. Her accomplishments on the diamond earning her this week’s title.

Alayna Bush receives this week’s honor. Wednesday night against Watertown, she had 4 hits including 2 home runs and 6 RBI’s. This season she is batting >457 with 30 runs scored and 23 stolen bases. She’s been a league all-star a number of times along with a Section Class B All-Star.

In the classroom, she’s a member of the National Honor Society with a 97.28 grade point average.

Alayna’s headed to Le Moyne to study biology and play softball. An outstanding student athlete.

Alayna is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 13, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Samarco
Samarco allegedly left infant daughter in bathtub while he slept
Trevor Samarco
Ogdensburg man charged in death of baby daughter
A state trooper was hurt in a crash Thursday morning as she headed to work.
State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery
Lewis County
3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home
Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Alayna Bush
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Tyler Scott
WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Tyler Scott
Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse
Career-Tech All-Star: Kayza Limehouse