Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away, Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on January 13, 1942 in Antwerp, NY, she was the oldest of eleven children of Harland and Betty Fowler Jackson. She was a 1960 graduate of Harrisville Central School.

Charlotte married Ivan J. Hale on December 16, 1966 at the Gouverneur United Methodist Church, with Rev. Stanley E. Brown, officiating. After 50 years of marriage, Ivan passed away November 26, 2017.

She was a bartender for many years, working at Bickford’s, Antwerp, NY, Prime Time Country Club, Calcium, NY, Ground Round, Watertown, NY, Getman Hotel, Theresa, NY, Philadelphia American Legion and various other establisments.

Charlotte was a longtime member of the Philadelphia American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and member of the Red Hats Society and the Black River Valley Fiddlers Association.

She enjoyed dancing, cooking, family meals and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her mother, Betty Jackson, Harrisville, NY; her companion, Jerry Flitcroft, Watertown, NY; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Dale and Elizabeth Hale, Ivan and Brandi Hale, Chad Hale and Natalie Burnham, all of Philadelphia, NY; five grandchildren, Cassie Herzberg and husband, Sean, Trevor Hale and wife, Jess, Chelsey Wise and husband, Justin, Camryn Hale, Millie Hale; eight great-grandchildren; five sisters, Joyce and Bob Gagnon, Edwards, NY, Bev and Jack Phillips, Philadelphia, NY, Loretta Hall, Harrisville, NY, Vicki and Joe Irish, Harrisville, NY, Bonnie and Mike Davenport, Fine, NY; three brothers, Paul and Cathy Jackson, Pitcairn, NY, Ed and Bonnie Jackson, Pitcairn, NY, LeRoy Jackson, Rochester, NY; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hall, Philadelphia, NY; brother-in-law, Jerry Shampine, Massena, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her father, her husband, a son, Brian Hale (in infancy), a brother, Ronald Jackson, two sisters-in-law, Sally Jackson and Lillian Shampine, two brothers-in-law, Gary Hall and Howard Hall, all passed away previously.

Funeral Services will be 1 pm, Monday, May 16, 2002 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, following services.

Calling hour will be 11-1 pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to the North Country Heart Walk, America Heart Association, c/o Stacy Spaziani, 204 Iroquois Ave West, Watertown NY 13601.

