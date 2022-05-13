Advertisement

Graveside Services: Clarridge “Don” Grant, formerly of DeKalb Junction

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service, with military honors for Clarridge “Don” Grant formerly of DeKalb Junction, will be May 21,2022, 1:00 PM at the Hermon Cemetery, Hermon, New York, Pastor Joseph Weidler officiating.  Don died on January 18, 2022 at his home. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association or United Helpers Canton Nursing Home.  Allen-Denesha Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

