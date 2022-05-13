Highlights & scores: high school tennis & girls’ lacrosse

(WWNY) - Tennis and lacrosse were on the local sports menu Thursday.

A nephew of mine, doubles player Gavin Stone, and the rest of his Watertown team hosted the Frontier League tennis championships.

The event featuring Lowville along with Indian River, Carthage, and host Watertown.

Sam Yang of Indian River won first singles, defeating Drew Ortlieb of Lowville.

In second singles, it was Nick Hetzner of Lowville over Ike Wolcott of Watertown.

In third singles, Isiahis Beauchamp defeated Ben Low of Lowville.

In first doubles, the Watertown team of Zach Kilburn and Riley Morrison defeated Lowville’s David Fayle and Anthony Lapuma.

In second doubles, the Carthage team of Ethan Collins and Preston Love beat Watertown’s Caleb Hale and Gavin Stone.

Carthage won the team title followed by Lowville, Watertown, and Indian River.

Unbeatens Salmon River and Canton faced off in girls’ lacrosse.

The game tied was 1-1 after 17 minutes when Wynter Jock dishes to Jianna Lazore for the goal. It’s 2-1 Shamrocks.

Lazore again rushes the net and lasers the goal.

Joryan Adams to Tallis Tarbell, as the Shamrocks netted six unanswered goals in an eight-minute span.

Canton’s Megan Martin to Olivia Francey, who dents the net.

Vivian Colburn navigates through the defense, cutting the Shamrock lead to 9-3.

But Jock scores another of her game-best five goals.

Salmon River nets the final 10 goals, downing Canton 19-3.

Thursday’s local scores

High school baseball

Sackets Harbor 15, LaFargeville 2

Malone 10, OFA 0

Malone 14, OFA 4

Salmon River 6, Gouverneur 5

Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 2

Lisbon 14, Maassena 10

Madrid-Waddington 23, St. Regis Falls 3

Tupper Lake 5, Parishville-Hopkinton 0

Edwards-Knox 6, Hermon-DeKalb 5

Alexandria 10, Sandy Creek 4

Alexandria 24, Sandy Creek 13

High school softball

Lyme 5, Sackets Harbor 2

Alexandria 24, LaFargeville 2

Gouverneur 16, Salmon River 3

Gouverneur 25, Salmon River 8

Malone 14, OFA 7

Malone 13, OFA 1

Massena 9, St. Lawrence Central 7

Parishville-Hopkinton 11, Tupper Lake 5

Tupper Lake 10, Parishville-Hopkinton 6

Chateaugay 18, Colton-Pierrepont 6

Hammond 4, Edwards-Knox 2

Heuvelton 9, Morristown 1

Madrid-Waddington 18, St. Regis Falls 4

College baseball

Ithaca 7, Clarkson 5

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 8, Indian River 6

General Brown 11, Watertown 8

Massena 12, Plattsburgh 3

Salmon River 11, Canton 9

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 19, Canton 3

OFA 8, Heuvelton 7

Massena 13, Plattsburgh 2

High school golf

Watertown 5, General Brown 2

General Brown 5.5, Immaculate Heart 1.5

Watertown 6, Immaculate Heart 1

Clifton-Fine wins over Tupper Lake

