WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is inviting the public to a new event. It’s called Hungry for History: Cheese Making in Jefferson County.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager at CCE, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The event, designed to celebrate our local food culture and food history, takes place on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations around Jefferson County including Stone Mills and the Taste NY Store at the North Country Welcome Center.

Click here for all the details: http://ccejefferson.org/events/2022/06/04/hungry-for-history.

This is an opportunity to tour local dairy farms and businesses and sample cheese made in Jefferson County.

At Stone Mills, guests will get to connect with CCE staff, watch a cooking demonstration, tour the museum and grounds, and meet the new Dairy Ambassador (formerly known as the Dairy Princess). Lunch will also be available for sale.

At Taste NY, guests can watch a charcuterie board demonstration and purchase items made in New York state.

Several local businesses are featuring specials made with local cheese on their menus.

Guests will receive goody bags and brochures with all the details of the event along with coupons from some of the participating businesses.

For more information, contact Abigail Jantzi at aej48@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450 ext. 278.

