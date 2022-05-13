Advertisement

Hungry for History: Cheese Making in Jefferson County

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is inviting the public to a new event. It’s called Hungry for History: Cheese Making in Jefferson County.

April Bennett, nutrition program manager at CCE, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The event, designed to celebrate our local food culture and food history, takes place on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at various locations around Jefferson County including Stone Mills and the Taste NY Store at the North Country Welcome Center.

Click here for all the details: http://ccejefferson.org/events/2022/06/04/hungry-for-history.

This is an opportunity to tour local dairy farms and businesses and sample cheese made in Jefferson County.

At Stone Mills, guests will get to connect with CCE staff, watch a cooking demonstration, tour the museum and grounds, and meet the new Dairy Ambassador (formerly known as the Dairy Princess). Lunch will also be available for sale.

At Taste NY, guests can watch a charcuterie board demonstration and purchase items made in New York state.

Several local businesses are featuring specials made with local cheese on their menus.

Guests will receive goody bags and brochures with all the details of the event along with coupons from some of the participating businesses.

For more information, contact Abigail Jantzi at aej48@cornell.edu or 315-788-8450 ext. 278.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Samarco
Samarco allegedly left infant daughter in bathtub while he slept
Trevor Samarco
Ogdensburg man charged in death of baby daughter
A state trooper was hurt in a crash Thursday morning as she headed to work.
State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery
Lewis County
3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home
Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge

Latest News

Blast From the Past
Blast From the Past: 2013 master blacksmith
WWNY
WWNY Hungry for History: Cheese Making in Jefferson County
Christopher Swem
Swem acquitted of murder, assault & weapon charges
Cody Jones
Searches of home, vehicle lead to drug charges for Watertown man