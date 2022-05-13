JCC students take advantage of pet therapy on campus

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students taking finals at Jefferson Community College are understandably under some stress right now.

On Friday, they got a chance to chill out.

Anyone walking through the quad at JCC could take a break and spend some time with animals brought to the college, courtesy of the SPCA.

“In the middle of a workday, just to stop out, see some animals, de-stress a little bit, get the word out about the SPCA, the good work they do, maybe get some adoptions, some donations. It’s kind of a nice opportunity for everybody,” said Jack Donato, JCC professor of computer science.

Look for the SPCA to do this again at JCC in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.