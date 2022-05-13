Advertisement

JCC students take advantage of pet therapy on campus

Anyone walking through the quad at JCC on Friday could take a break and spend some time with...
Anyone walking through the quad at JCC on Friday could take a break and spend some time with animals brought to the college, courtesy of the SPCA.(WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students taking finals at Jefferson Community College are understandably under some stress right now.

On Friday, they got a chance to chill out.

Anyone walking through the quad at JCC could take a break and spend some time with animals brought to the college, courtesy of the SPCA.

“In the middle of a workday, just to stop out, see some animals, de-stress a little bit, get the word out about the SPCA, the good work they do, maybe get some adoptions, some donations. It’s kind of a nice opportunity for everybody,” said Jack Donato, JCC professor of computer science.

Look for the SPCA to do this again at JCC in the future.

