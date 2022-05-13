Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an outfit that survives the test of time.

The jumpsuit that our Diane Rutherford wore to work Friday is one she wore about 34 years ago.

Back in the late 1980s, she posed for a photo with longtime friend and colleague Mel Busler.

They recreated that photo Friday - same outfit and same spot in our newsroom.

“I always told Diane that it was my favorite outfit that she always wore. But she hasn’t had it on for 34 years,” said Mel.

“I went looking for it and found it all balled up in a drawer,” said Diane.

Di says she kept the outfit because her husband and Mel both loved it so much.

Mel jokes that Di still has the outfit, but he doesn’t still have the hair.

