Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, NY passed away May 12, 2022, with her family by her side.

Betty was born on November 7, 1924, in Oswego, NY, daughter of Charles and Eleanor Peggs Gregor. In 1941, Betty graduated from Cape Vincent High School. She attended Watertown School of Commerce for a year and took courses at Syracuse University and Cornell University.

She worked as a stenographer for the NYS Department of Transportation and General Electric in Syracuse, NY. In 1954, she became an office clerk for the Jefferson County Motor Vehicle Department. In 1956 she was appointed as the Deputy County Clerk by Fred C. Moore. After Mr. Moore’s death, Betty was appointed as acting County Clerk. After the elected appointment of Lowell Fitzsimmons as County Clerk, Betty then returned to the Deputy County Clerk position and served with four County Clerks in total. Betty retired in 1991 with 36 years of service and was the longest serving Deputy County Clerk in New York State.

Betty was involved in the Watertown City Women’s Republican Club, serving in many positions including Jefferson County President and also served as secretary to the Jefferson County Republican Committee and to the Watertown Golf Club.

Betty enjoyed playing golf and going on cruises after retirement. She and her husband Arthur spent winters in Florida and were members of the Watertown Golf Club and the Port Charlotte, Florida Golf Club.

Surviving are her seven children and three stepchildren, F. Eric (Pauline) Constance, Sackets Harbor, NY, Jon P. (Karen) Constance, Sackets Harbor, NY, Jeanne E. Constance, Cumming, GA, Jerry J. (Dee) Constance, Rockford, IL, Julie A. (Michael) Waterman, Cumming, GA, James G. (Emma) Constance, Houston, TX, Jeffery C. (Eva Vest) Constance, Evans Mills, NY, Edward A. (Sandra) Rosecrans, Syracuse, NY, James E. Rosecrans, Syracuse, NY, William A. (Cindy Galante) Rosecrans, Syracuse, NY. Besides her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, she is survived by her sisters, Eleanor Martin, Syracuse, NY and Kathleen McCall, Barnwell, SC.

Betty is predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Forrest F. Constance, her second husband, Arthur W. Rosecrans and two sisters, Patricia Wilder and Gertrude Eckert.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 131 Washington St. Watertown, NY 13601 in Betty’s honor.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

