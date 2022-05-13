North country sees record-high temperatures

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday was a record-setting day for temperatures around the north country.

The National Weather Service said Watertown’s high hit 82 degrees, tying a record set in 2014.

Records were broken in Massena and Lowville.

In Massena, it was 84 degrees Friday. The old record of 83 degrees was set in 1992.

And Lowville was the hottest place to be with the temperature climbing to 89 degrees. The previous record of 82 degrees was in 1985.

By the way, Massena also set a record on Thursday. The thermometer hit 87 degrees, breaking the record of 86 degrees in 1992.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.