Advertisement

North country sees record-high temperatures

(Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday was a record-setting day for temperatures around the north country.

The National Weather Service said Watertown’s high hit 82 degrees, tying a record set in 2014.

Records were broken in Massena and Lowville.

In Massena, it was 84 degrees Friday. The old record of 83 degrees was set in 1992.

And Lowville was the hottest place to be with the temperature climbing to 89 degrees. The previous record of 82 degrees was in 1985.

By the way, Massena also set a record on Thursday. The thermometer hit 87 degrees, breaking the record of 86 degrees in 1992.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Samarco
Samarco allegedly left infant daughter in bathtub while he slept
Trevor Samarco
Ogdensburg man charged in death of baby daughter
A state trooper was hurt in a crash Thursday morning as she headed to work.
State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery
Lewis County
3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home
Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge

Latest News

"I Voted" stickers
School budget votes Tuesday; what to expect
Anyone walking through the quad at JCC on Friday could take a break and spend some time with...
JCC students take advantage of pet therapy on campus
Diane Rutherford and Mel Busler in the late 1980s and today.
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo
Layoffs
Layoffs at Carthage, Ogdensburg hospitals blamed on inflation, drop in Covid patients