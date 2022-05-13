Advertisement

R&B news: Practice underway & honors for 2 legendary players

Red & Black in the news
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are in the news with practice starting up and two R&B legends elected for induction into a national hall of fame.

The Red & Black are in their second week of practice for the coming season.

Watertown is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw them win the Empire Football League championship.

A strong nucleus of players is returning from that championship team. Some off-field news: two former Red & Black players, Mark Loftus and Patrick Britton, are headed for induction into the American Football Association Hall of Fame in June.

Loftus had a stint with the Patriots in a preseason camp and was part of the 1980 Red & Black championship team.

Britton was a standout defensive lineman for the R&B and one of the anchors to a legendary defense in team history.

Both received news of their place in this year’s AFA induction class. We’ll have more on these two Red & Black legends closer to induction time.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Samarco
Samarco allegedly left infant daughter in bathtub while he slept
Trevor Samarco
Ogdensburg man charged in death of baby daughter
A state trooper was hurt in a crash Thursday morning as she headed to work.
State trooper, hurt in crash on way to work, undergoes surgery
Lewis County
3-year-old found after wandering a mile from home
Former SUNY Potsdam student arraigned on first-degree rape charge

Latest News

Salmon River and Canton faced off in girls' lacrosse Thursday.
Highlights & scores: high school tennis & girls’ lacrosse
Red & Black in the news
Highlights & scores: high school tennis & girls' lacrosse
Jefferson Community College's golf team is heading to regionals this weekend.
JCC golfers hope to make statement at regionals