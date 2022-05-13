R&B news: Practice underway & honors for 2 legendary players

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black are in the news with practice starting up and two R&B legends elected for induction into a national hall of fame.

The Red & Black are in their second week of practice for the coming season.

Watertown is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw them win the Empire Football League championship.

A strong nucleus of players is returning from that championship team. Some off-field news: two former Red & Black players, Mark Loftus and Patrick Britton, are headed for induction into the American Football Association Hall of Fame in June.

Loftus had a stint with the Patriots in a preseason camp and was part of the 1980 Red & Black championship team.

Britton was a standout defensive lineman for the R&B and one of the anchors to a legendary defense in team history.

Both received news of their place in this year’s AFA induction class. We’ll have more on these two Red & Black legends closer to induction time.

