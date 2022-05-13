Rita P. Gagne, 99, of Massena

Rita P. Gagne, 99, a longtime resident of State Highway 37B, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rita P. Gagne, 99, a longtime resident of State Highway 37B, peacefully passed away Wednesday morning, May 11, 2022, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Rita was born on October 30, 1922, in Massena, the daughter of the late Alfred and Christina (Young) Coto and attended schools in Massena. On July 20, 1953, she married J. Romeo Gagne at the Church of the Sacred Heart. He sadly predeceased her on July 5, 1978.

Rita worked for a time at Barstow’s Hardware and Slavin’s Furniture. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and always enjoyed visiting with her many friends and family.

Rita is survived by her sister-in-law, Joyce Coto of Massena; her niece, Connie Coto of Massena and nephews, Alfred Coto of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Mark and Joyce Coto of Charleston, South Carolina.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her siblings, Mary Dumas, Edward and Ralph Coto.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however services will be held privately with burial in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the St. Mary’s Church Memorial Fund.

