Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, of Evans Mills

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, formerly of the Gardnerville Road, died peacefully at the Carthage Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation on Friday morning, May 13, 2022.

Robert was born on November 21, 1933, in the town of LeRay, New York, the son of the late Arthur & Margaret (Lawler) Ashley. He attended school in Evans Mills. On February 13, 1955, he married Shirley J. Brown in Chaumont, NY. He was a dairy farmer in his younger years and later was employed by the town of Pamelia as a heavy equipment operator and he retired from the town of LeRay.

Robert enjoyed his small hobby farm which included raising goats. He will be greatly missed by his family especially his beloved companion cat “Baby.”

He is survived by a daughter, Dorothy, and her husband Michael Schneider of Florida; six- grandchildren, Christopher (Ryan) Schneider, Jacob (Ashley) Cipriano, Robert Ashley III., Paul Delaney, Misty (Jeff) Kinch, and Cassidy Davis. Along with eight great-grandchildren, the family would like to thank, his niece’s Cheryl Ashley, Barbara Loomis, and Jamie Ashley for all the special care and support they provided to dad.

He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Ashley in 2018; a son, Robert Ashley Jr., who died in 2016, along with his siblings, Lloyd, James, Earl, Violet (Ashley) Brown, George, and in infancy Ralph & Reginald.

Services will be held privately by his family. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619

Donations in Robert’s memory can be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

