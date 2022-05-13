Advertisement

Searches of home, vehicle lead to drug charges for Watertown man

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is in jail following his arrest on a drug possession charge.

The Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force says they searched the 734 Franklin Street home of 33-year-old Cody Jones Wednesday afternoon.

At the time, the home was occupied by two women and two children. Jones was apprehended later during a traffic stop.

Police say Jones and the home have been the focus of a several-months-long investigation.

Police say searches of the home and vehicle turned up 300 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, 70 bags of heroin, a bottle of liquid morphine, 29.8 grams of the drug known as molly, $1,707 in cash, a .22-caliber handgun, and 42 rounds of ammunition.

Jones was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, arraigned, and jailed without bail.

Helping the task force in their investigation were the Watertown police road patrol and ID unit, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Agency

Police say additional arrests and charges are pending as their investigation continues.

