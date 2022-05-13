Sharon C. Andrews, 79, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sharon C. Andrews, 79, a resident of 4016 St. Highway 56, South Colton, are incomplete at this time. Mrs. Andrews passed away on Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022 at her home with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sharon C. Andrews.

