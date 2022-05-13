Advertisement

Sharon C. Andrews, 79, of South Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Sharon C. Andrews, 79, a resident of 4016 St. Highway 56, South Colton, are incomplete at this time.  Mrs. Andrews passed away on Tuesday evening, May 10, 2022 at her home with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Sharon C. Andrews.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

"I Voted" stickers
School budget votes Tuesday; what to expect
Candles
Alfred C. Ayles, 91, of Henderson
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical...
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, of Harrisville
North country sees record-high temperatures
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home.
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon

Obituaries

Anyone walking through the quad at JCC on Friday could take a break and spend some time with...
JCC students take advantage of pet therapy on campus
Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, formerly of the Gardnerville Road, died peacefully at the Carthage...
Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, of Evans Mills
Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 12, 2022 at her home...
Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown
Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away, Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022 at...
Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Philadelphia
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, NY passed away May 12, 2022,...
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans, of Watertown
Diane Rutherford and Mel Busler in the late 1980s and today.
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo