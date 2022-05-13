SPCA: High-energy, playful Jax

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jax might be a bit loud in the Jefferson County SPCA kennels, but when he’s out, he all about the toys.

SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says Jax is a one-and-a-half-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix with a lot of energy.

He’s not good with cats and would be better off in a home with older kids because of his high energy. He’s also a little picky about his dog friends, so a meet-and-greet is in order if there would be other dogs in the home.

In addition to the usual cats (lots of cats!) and dogs, the shelter also has a chinchilla up for adoption.

You can check out available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also stop by or call 315-782-3260.

