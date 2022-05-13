Stephen F. Frazee, 79, of Harrisville

Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on May 8, 1943 to the late Roy and Irma (Corbett) Frazee in Quincy, MA. He grew up on the beach of Hough’s Neck. Steve moved to Harrisville in 1978, and never wanted to leave.

Steve is survived by his wife Beverley, three daughters Leanne Frazee, Autumn (Tim) Brown, Krista (Mark)Wilkins, Step children Brian (Sandy) McIntosh and Colleen Bush. Steve adored his grandchildren Sabrina (Kevin) DeRue, Cassidy Deuink, Ariel Moody, Trevor Moody, Kyle Stearne, Jacob Wilkins, Nathan Wilkins, Madeline McIntosh, Lachlan McIntosh, Cormac McIntosh, Callahan McIntosh, Zachary (Seth) Morris, and Holly (Dillon) Hart. Steve’s surviving siblings are Jimmy (Joyce) Frazee, and Sue Manville. He is predeceased by three brothers and a sister.

He enjoyed classic cars, trains, puzzles, sitting on the front porch and going for walks with Bev. Steve took great pride in the peaceful and simple life he built with his wife. He was known for his gentle voice and helpful nature. Steve was a hardworking man and a jack of all trades. He was always available to “come to the rescue” for all of his family, friends and neighbors. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966 in Korea during the Vietnam Conflict. He retired from Ft. Drum as a customer service representative at SSSC, doing what he did best; helping others.

A private graveside service will be held at Garrison Cemetery. Please join us in his celebration of life on Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12 p.m. at their home, 14307 Diana Drive, Harrisville. All are welcome. Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.

Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com. Contributions in his memory can be made to Volunteer Transportation Center. www.volunteertransportationcenter.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.