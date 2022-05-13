Advertisement

Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home.
Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home.(Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at 457 Lazy River Road, Hermon, New York (Stephen’s home).

Stephen is survived by his mother, Vickie Luther and her life partner John Holly of Harrisville, his life partner Jennifer Soper, daughters, Bailey Luther, Alexa Luther, Kaitlyn Luther, Abbigail Luther, Emmah Luther, a son Kaden Luther, a sister Anita Fenlong of DeKalb Junction, a granddaughter, Amelia Stephen Luther, a nephew Dustin and his wife Jessa Fenlong of Hermon, a niece, Kayna and her husband Caleb House of DeKalb Junction.

He was predeceased by his father Stephen W. Luther and his son, Stephen W. Luther III. 

He was born on November 26, 1974 to Stephen and Vickie Roy Luther.  He attended National Tractor Trailer School. He worked for Grasse River Asphalt in Russell as a truck driver. He enjoyed playing shuffle board and pool.  He raced drag cars in Cicero, NY with his dad.  He was an avid family man.   

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

"I Voted" stickers
School budget votes Tuesday; what to expect
Candles
Alfred C. Ayles, 91, of Henderson
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, Harrisville, NY, passed away on May 13, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical...
Stephen F. Frazee, 79, of Harrisville
North country sees record-high temperatures

Obituaries

Anyone walking through the quad at JCC on Friday could take a break and spend some time with...
JCC students take advantage of pet therapy on campus
Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, formerly of the Gardnerville Road, died peacefully at the Carthage...
Robert John Ashley Sr., 88, of Evans Mills
Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 12, 2022 at her home...
Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown
Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Ore Bed Rd., passed away, Wednesday afternoon, May 11, 2022 at...
Charlotte R. Hale, 80, of Philadelphia
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans of 1200 Jewell Drive, #404, Watertown, NY passed away May 12, 2022,...
Mary E. “Betty” Rosecrans, of Watertown
Diane Rutherford and Mel Busler in the late 1980s and today.
Longtime friends and colleagues re-create 34-year-old photo