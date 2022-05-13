Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - Stephen W. Luther Jr., 47, of Hermon, died, May 12, 2022 at his home, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life on May 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at 457 Lazy River Road, Hermon, New York (Stephen’s home).

Stephen is survived by his mother, Vickie Luther and her life partner John Holly of Harrisville, his life partner Jennifer Soper, daughters, Bailey Luther, Alexa Luther, Kaitlyn Luther, Abbigail Luther, Emmah Luther, a son Kaden Luther, a sister Anita Fenlong of DeKalb Junction, a granddaughter, Amelia Stephen Luther, a nephew Dustin and his wife Jessa Fenlong of Hermon, a niece, Kayna and her husband Caleb House of DeKalb Junction.

He was predeceased by his father Stephen W. Luther and his son, Stephen W. Luther III.

He was born on November 26, 1974 to Stephen and Vickie Roy Luther. He attended National Tractor Trailer School. He worked for Grasse River Asphalt in Russell as a truck driver. He enjoyed playing shuffle board and pool. He raced drag cars in Cicero, NY with his dad. He was an avid family man.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Hermon Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad.

Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.