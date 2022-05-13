Advertisement

Sunny & in the 80s

More summer-like weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WWNY) - We’re nearing the end of our string of hot, summer-like days.

Today will be a lot like yesterday: sunny with highs in the low 80s.

It stays mild overnight. Lows will be mainly in the low 60s.

The weekend will be nice, too, but a little unsettled at times

Skies will be mostly sunny Saturday with a small chance of rain late in the day. Highs will be around 80.

There’s a better chance of late-day showers on Sunday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday will be partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny and in the upper 50s on Sunday. That’s a little on the cool side for this time of year.

We’re back to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s -- around average -- for Wednesday and Thursday.

