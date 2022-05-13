Swem acquitted of murder, assault & weapon charges

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Swem has been found not guilty of the most serious charges against him.

A Jefferson County grand jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday and another hour Friday morning before reaching a verdict.

He was acquitted of charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was found guilty of one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Swem was accused of fatally stabbing Shawndell Anderson at a house party on Moulton Street in Watertown on August 19, 2017.

He was convicted of murder and other charges in 2018, but a state appeals court overturned the conviction, which paved the way for the trial that concluded Friday.

He faced at least 25 years in prison after his original conviction.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.