Swem acquitted of murder, assault & weapon charges

Christopher Swem
Christopher Swem(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Swem has been found not guilty of the most serious charges against him.

A Jefferson County grand jury deliberated for about two hours Thursday and another hour Friday morning before reaching a verdict.

He was acquitted of charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was found guilty of one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Swem was accused of fatally stabbing Shawndell Anderson at a house party on Moulton Street in Watertown on August 19, 2017.

He was convicted of murder and other charges in 2018, but a state appeals court overturned the conviction, which paved the way for the trial that concluded Friday.

He faced at least 25 years in prison after his original conviction.

