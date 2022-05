WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Watertown’s Ives Street will be down to one lane for much of the day Friday.

City DPW crews will start work at 7:30 a.m. between Harrison Drive and South Massey Street.

Work is expected to be done by 4 p.m.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in work zones and to take different routes if they can.

