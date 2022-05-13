Advertisement

United Steelworkers authorize possible strike against Arconic

Arconic's Massena operations
Arconic's Massena operations(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The United Steelworkers Union at Arconic has voted to possibly go on strike.

Union votes were held at plants across the country, including the 130 workers at the Massena plant, to authorize strike action against Arconic.

Local 420A President Mark Goodfellow tells 7 News the vote passed unanimously here, and it passed overwhelmingly at all four plants.

The strike authorization will only come into play if the union feels it can’t reach what it calls a fair and equitable contract.

The current contract is set to expire Sunday.

