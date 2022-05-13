Advertisement

Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown

May. 13, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wilhelmina Mary “Minnie” Delaney, 93, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 12, 2022 at her home where she was surrounded by her family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.

She was born on September 18, 1928, in Watertown, NY, daughter of George and Catherine Toper.  Wilhelmina graduated from Watertown High School.

She married Jack W. Delaney on September 9, 1951 at the Concordia Lutheran Church.

Wilhelmina worked at Loblaws, Empsall’s Department store as a receiving clerk, and she was a homemaker.  She enjoyed crocheting and cooking.

Among her survivors are her two sons, Stephen J. and John W. Delaney, both of Watertown, NY, a brother, Martin Toper, Adams Center and FL; many nieces and nephews.

Her beloved husband Jack W. Delaney passed away December 31, 2008 and six siblings Katherine Gregor, Rose Becker, George Toper Jr., John Toper, Hilda Grant, and Mary Zobel all passed away before her.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  There will be no services. It was her wish to be cremated and burial will take place at the convenience of the family in N. Watertown Cemetery.

Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601 or to Concordia Lutheran Church 818 Arsenal St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

